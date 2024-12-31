A year in review: Healthcare developments in Cebu in 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, Cebu stands out as a hub of healthcare advancements in the country.

These landmark developments reflect the region’s dedication to transforming healthcare, promising better services for every Cebuano and laying the foundation for more breakthroughs next year.

From infrastructure expansions to new medical technology and services, the region has taken bold steps towards a healthier future for Cebuanos. Here are some major developments that defined healthcare in Cebu this year:

Chong Hua Medical Mall

On October 1, 2024, Chong Hua Medical Mall opened its doors as the first medical mall in Visayas and Mindanao.

This 12-story facility integrates healthcare services with commercial amenities, offering diagnostic radiology, cardiology, laboratories, pharmacies, as well as food outlets, convenience stores, and even nail salons.

By combining healthcare and retail, the mall enhances patient experience and convenience, setting a new standard for healthcare accessibility in the region.

Balamban Doctors Hospital

CebuDoc Group held the groundbreaking ceremony for its eighth hospital, Balamban Doctor’s Hospital, on July 7, 2024.

The five-story hospital, which will feature 126 rooms, an emergency room, surgical suites, and specialized care, is set to open in two years. A helipad for air ambulance support will also be available.

Once operational, it will provide accessible, quality healthcare to residents, reducing the need to travel long distances for medical care.

Voluson Expert 22 in CebuDoc

On April 4, 2024, the CebuDoc Center for Women’s Healthcare unveiled the Voluson Expert 22, an advanced ultrasound machine featuring 3D/4D imaging.

This cutting-edge technology provides faster and more accurate diagnoses, allowing for earlier detection of abnormalities, and is expected to significantly improve women’s and maternal healthcare in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Symbia Pro.specta in CebuDoc

On April 12, 2024, CebuDoc installed the Symbia Pro.specta, the first advanced SPECT/CT scanner in the country.

Housed in the Center for Nuclear Medicine, this new imaging machine uses 32-slice imaging to enhance diagnostic accuracy. This addition marks a major milestone in the region’s ability to offer specialized nuclear medicine services.

Clinica Prime

On August 30, 2024, LH Paragon Group launched Clinica Prime, led by Edmun H. Liu, Dr. Bryan Albert T. Lim, and Dr. Kenneth Hartigan-Go.

With locations in Mandaue, Consolacion, and Lapu-Lapu City, Clinica Prime offers a wide range of healthcare services, from pediatric to geriatric care, with personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient.

The clinic also introduced the Primeplus Lounge, an exclusive facility offering dynamic health packages and perks to enhance patient experience and wellness.

SugboDoc eClinic

SugboDoc Technologies Inc., founded by Cebuano engineer Ryan Michael Gelig, introduced the SugboDoc eClinic, a cloud-based EMR and clinic management system designed to streamline operations in healthcare facilities.

This innovative platform allows healthcare providers to manage patient records, schedule online appointments, and offer e-prescriptions, all while ensuring more affordable and accessible healthcare for patients across the Philippines.

Operation Smile

On September 28, 2024, Operation Smile Philippines inaugurated the Cebu Comprehensive Cleft Care Center of Excellence at the Cebu City Medical Center.

Spanning 1,700 square meters, this facility is the largest of its kind globally. It provides comprehensive care for children with cleft conditions, including operating rooms, diagnostic areas, feeding and nutrition support, dental care, speech therapy, counseling, and surgical services.

