Cebu’s Gazini Ganados brings out PH pride in Miss Universe 2019 preliminary tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Trust a Cebuana to bring her best game on the international stage especially when it comes to beauty pageants.

Cebu’s very own Gazini Christiana Ganados is an image of a well-prepared representative of the Philippines during the Miss Universe 2019 preliminary competition held in Atlanta, Georgia around 8 p.m. on December 6, Friday (9 a.m. Saturday, December 7 Philippine time).

Pageant fans and supported bearing Philippine flags can be seen at the front row of the pageant venue cheering on Ganados.

The beauty queen paused before introducing herself and her country.

She wore a pink gown designed by Cebu-based master couturier Cary Santiago.

In the swimsuit competition, the beauty queen was fierce and confident as she showed off her ramp skills in front of an international audience.

Beauty queen maker Jonas Borces, one of Ganados’ mentors, posted a photo of the beauty queen in his Facebook along with other candidates in what is regarded as the most prestigious international pageant.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray co-hosted the preliminary competition and coincidentally, was the host who read Ganados’ background and advocacy on elderly care.

Ganados represented Talisay City, Cebu in the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 pageant which was held in Quezon City on June 9, 2019.

Pilar Pilapil was the last beauty queen from Cebu, who earned the right to represent the Philippines in Miss Universe.

Pilapil was born in Liloan, Cebu and represented the Philippines in the 1967 Miss Universe.