Dead man found floating off Olango Island waters is missing Danao dad

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The man, whose body was found floating off the waters of Barangay San Vicente, Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City at past 1 p.m. of December 9, 2019, has already been identified.

Police Master Sergeant Wilson Malnegro of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) Station 2, identified the man as Rogelio Wenceslao Formentera, 51, from Barangay Taytay, Danao City, Cebu.

Malnegro said that the family members arrived around 8 p.m. at the funeral home in the Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, and verified that it was their family member who went missing last Sunday, December 8.

According to Malnegro, they were able to immediately locate the family of the victim after they coordinated with the Danao City Police, who were informed about a report of a missing person.

Malnegro said that when he described the appearance of the man, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and black leggings with a silver necklace, the daughter of the victim, whom Malnegro was talking to on the phone started crying because the body she claimed fit the description of her missing father.

The floating body was retrieved by members of the Philippine Coast Guard after they were informed about it.

Malnegro said that they were still waiting for the result of the autopsy to make sure that no foul play was involved in the death of the victim./dbs