Stay tuned for the Wonggoys’ new hit coming out on December 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever tried talking someone out of a rocky relationship?

We know it sounds bad. But hey, if you can take care of the person better, why not? Right?

Well, that’s exactly what the new single of the Cebuano band Wonggoys is about.

Entitled “Ako,” the song is the trio’s second Bisaya song after their successful hit, “Way Blema.”

This new song is about a bold declaration of volunteering oneself to a love interest trapped in an unfortunate relationship.

Intriguing, right?

This new song from Wonggoys will be released on December 15, 2019, at 8 p.m at the 22 Tango Records Facebook Page.

The Wonggoys are set to give their patron listeners a one-of-a-kind eargasm by straying away from their Jason Mraz inspired-folk-acoustic sound with Ako’s pop-rock ballad genre with a kick of hip-hop.

“Ako” is written and composed by the brothers themselves, Gabe, Billy and Kyle. /bmjo