‘Amihan,’ shear line to continue to bring rains in parts of Luzon
MANILA – The shear line and the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to affect parts of Luzon, the weather bureau said Sunday.
In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
The Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the shear line.
Cloudy skies with rains will prevail over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands due to the northeast monsoon.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.
PAGASA warned of flash floods in case of moderate to heavy rains.
Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon will have strong to gale coastal waters due to strong to gale winds headed northeast.
The day’s temperature will range from 24.6°C to 31.0°C. (PNA)
