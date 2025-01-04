Tabogon murder: Missing woman found inside sack and dumped in a canal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The decomposing body of a woman was found on Friday afternoon stacked inside a sack and dumped in a canal in Barangay Combado, Tabogon town, Cebu.

The victim of the Tabogon murder was identified as 50-year-old Verginia Mahomot Suson, single, a resident of Purok Cacao, Barangay Combado II of the said town.

The victim was reported missing by her relatives for two weeks already.

READ:

The Tabogon Police said they received a report regarding a dead person on Friday January 3 and immediately dispatched a team to investigate.

Based on their investigation, the victim was last seen alive on December 23, 2024.

“Ang iyaha gud balay walking distance ba mga 400 to 500 gikan sa karsada unya nag-inusara pud sad ni siya didto dapita sa ilaha murag layo gyud kay siya og mga silingan ba. Last siya nakita alas 9 or alas 10 siguro sa buntag wala na siya mogawas, nag post nalang mga anak niya, mga kaliwat nga patabang og pangita sa ilahang paryente kaning si biktima nga patabang og pangita kung asa kay wala na nila makit-an”, Police Staff Sergeant Gorge Cataraja, investigator of Tabogon Police Station, said.

The victim was found wrapped with a blanket and placed inside a sack.

Authorities also saw hack wounds on her body.

The police urged the family of the victim of the Tabogon murder to subject the victim’s body to an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

A neighbor of the victim was the first to discover her body after they followed a suspicious-looking person who asked for a sack from them. The neighbors said they suspected the man to be responsible for the Tabogon murder.

When the neighbors reached the house of the victim, they forcibly opened the door and were shocked to see blood stains inside.

They then started looking for the victim until they saw her in a canal near her house.

The police are still determining the possible motive of the crime. But initially, they were looking at theft or jealousy as possible motives.

The police also found out that the victim had just received a loan.

They were also informed that the live-in partner of the victim’s brother was allegedly jealous of her.

Currently, the police have already tagged two persons of interest (POI) in the Tabogon murder and have already invited them to visit their station.

“Ang usa naa diri then ang usa amo nato gitawagan ang anak nga paarion ang ilang Papa para to clear sa ilang mga ngalan kung dili man gani siya mao ang nagbuhat,” Cataraja said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP