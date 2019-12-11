Benefits of waking up early

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One of the biggest daily challenges of most people is waking up early.

In the morning, the bed feels extra cozy and comfy, making it so hard for us to get up and start grinding.

But waking up early has its benefits.

Here are some that can help you start becoming a morning person.

More time

Starting early means you have more time to do more things. You don’t have to cram! You also get to schedule the right things at the right time.

Less stress

You feel more relaxed once you get used to waking up early, which, in turn, makes you feel more relaxed in doing the things you need to do throughout the day.

Breakfast

This is probably the best thing about waking up early! Who can resist the smell of good coffee paired with fried eggs and toast?

Easier to get around

Ever wondered how it felt like driving without traffic congestion? Well, getting up early can help you experience that. Traffic flow early in the morning is generally better since there are lesser cars on the road yet.

Stay active

With more time for the day, you can get to do try some extra curricular activities that can help you stay fit like jogging around or doing some yoga exercise.

There are still a lot of benefits that come along with waking up early. These are just examples to give you a head start on why you should start waking up early and be a happy morning person.

As the saying goes, the early bird always gets the early worm. /BMJO