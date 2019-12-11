MCBL Season 5: Air22, Hoopsters stay unbeaten
Cebu City, Philippines— The Hoopsters and the Air 22 chalked up separate routs in the Recreational Division 6-foot Under of the Metro Cebu Basketball League Season 5 at the City Sports Club Cebu over the weekend.
The Hoopsters crushed the MDC Realty Brokerage, 100-84, in Group E action while Air22 trampled Enablers, 123-89, in Group A. Jeffrey Romano led the rout for the 5-0 (win-loss) Hoopsters with 20 points, two rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Jess Kriston Cabisas had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the losing MDC Realty, which dropped to 3-2. Lyndon Nadela, meanwhile, had 28 points for Air22, which also improved to 5-0 in Group A of the team standings.
The loss spoiled the 37 points of the Enablers’ Pat Rey Cadungog. Enablers remained winless in six games.
In other games, JCI Metro Cebu defeated Okoume, 124-91; Sherilin downed Brosco, 117-70; STKlub beat the Hotshots 6.0, 111-104; Barracudas toppled AME Baca Boys, 104-94; Rongcales crushed Pañeros, 141-78; Freesia Knights defeated Gulf War, 94-85; Rongcales beat ReIGNITE Hope, 98-80; and Brosco Basketball escaped Princess Zaira, 108-100. /bmjo
