Public viewing for balangay replicas opened at Cebu Yacht Club

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A peek to the world of our ancestors would not be complete without its maritime aspect.

On Friday, December 13, 2019, the Lapu-Lapu City government gave us a chance to look back as it officially opened to the public the viewing of two balangay replicas: the Raya Siyagu and Raya Kolambu.

Balangay is a type of watercraft used by Filipinos in the pre-colonial Philippines. The watercraft made of adjoined blackboards and colorful sails is considered an evidence of the pre-colonial Filipino craftmanship.

The public may visit the two balangay replicas at the Cebu Yacht Club in Lapu-Lapu City from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pre-historic sea vessel was even mentioned in the accounts of of Antonio Pigafetta, the chronicler of the voyage of Ferdinand Magellan. The voyager’s discovery of the country and subsequent death here in 1521 brought the Philippines to the eyes of Spain, the power of the west at that time.

Raya Sigayu and Raya Kolambu, although already docked in the shores of Mactan, will be officially welcomed on Saturday, December 14, in time for the opening of the 500-day countdown to the quincentennial activities in 2021.

“The balangays will encircle Mactan and visit various towns along Cebu to raise public awareness about our maritime heritage. Welcome ceremony for the balangays is scheduled on 14 December 2019, in time for the 500-day countdown to 500 years of the Victory at Mactan and other related events in 2021 (2021 Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines),” the National Quincentennial Committee said.

The quincentennial commemoration in the Philippines centers in Lapu-Lapu City as it would also mark the 500th anniversary of the victory at the Battle of Mactan lead by Datu Lapulapu, the first Filipino hero who fought against foreign invasion.

Cultural performances showing “the world of our ancestors” will be one of the highlights of the quincentennial countdown kick-off program as it depicts “Mangayaw,” the folkloric origin of the Visayas; “Bangka,” the maritime world of the pre0-historic Visayans; “Sandugo,” early society and political system; “Taboan,” the local and international trade; “Likha,” the sophisticated art of our ancestors; “Dungan,” or their spirituality; and “Pagdumala” which depicts how ancient spiritual leaders prophesized about the changes in social and political order that will be brought by foreign intrusions. /bmjo