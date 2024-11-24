CESAFI: Cheetahs rout CIT-U, eye twice-to-beat perk in final four

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College Cheetahs surged to their sixth victory in the seniors division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Basketball Tournament, defeating the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 76-59, Saturday night.

This emphatic win sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown against the undefeated University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Tuesday, November 26.

The Cheetahs (6-1) are on the verge of claiming a coveted twice-to-beat advantage—a tantalizing prospect that hinges on a potential upset over the heavily favored Webmasters (7-0).

A victory over UC would create a triple tie with the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers (7-1).

In this scenario, the Cheetahs’ fate would rest on point quotient calculations, where their high-scoring performance against CIT-U could prove decisive.

Denrick Orgong spearheaded the Cheetahs’ offensive onslaught, during their game at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, with a stellar double-double of 16 points, 13 rebounds, and an assist.

Junil Bulan matched his energy, contributing 14 points, 13 boards, and two assists. Team captain Kenneth Babalcon rounded out the top performers with an all-around effort, tallying 12 points, four rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

For CIT-U, the defeat marked a bitter end to their campaign. Once contenders for the Final Four, the Wildcats concluded their season with a 2-6 record, missing out on a playoff berth after back-to-back losses.

Jerian Abello and John Carlo Sabroso led their effort with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

USC 94, CRMC 88

In another matchup in the CESAFI, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors salvaged a tough season by edging out the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs, 94-88.

Although the Warriors finished with a disappointing 2-6 record—far from their Final Four appearance last year—they ended their campaign with a morale-boosting win, contributing to a four-way tie among the league’s bottom teams, which also includes UP-Cebu and the USPF Panthers.

Kyle Maglinte led the charge for USC with a game-high 27 points, supplemented by five rebounds and two assists. Bryle Puntual added 20 points, while James Paulo Gica chipped in 14 markers.

Despite CRMC’s loss, standout performances included Keaton Clyde Taburnal and John Paulo Dalumpines, who each scored 20 points, and Redjhee Recimiento, who contributed 12 points.

