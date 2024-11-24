USJ-R Lady Jaguars go 3-0 in Rebisco Volleyball National Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars continued their impressive run in the Rebisco Volleyball 18-Under League National Finals 2024.

This as they secured two pivotal victories on Saturday, November 23, at Gameville Mandaluyong in Metro Manila. With these back-to-back wins, the Lady Jaguars maintained an unblemished 3-0 record, guaranteeing their place in the Top 4 in the playoffs.

The crucial win over King’s Montessori School of Quezon City not only solidified their playoff position but also ensured a Top 2 finish in Pool B, setting up a highly anticipated semifinal clash with one of Pool A’s top contenders.

The Lady Jaguars opened the day with a hard-fought victory against Naga College Foundation from Bicol Region.

After dropping the first set, 18-25, they rebounded impressively to take the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-13, showcasing resilience and tactical adjustments.

In their second match, USJ-R faced a tougher-than-expected challenge from Linao National High School of Eastern Visayas.

Despite dropping the first set, 24-26, the Lady Jaguars responded with a determined 25-21 win in the second set. The decider proved to be a nail-biting affair, but USJ-R edged out their opponents, 25-22, to cap off a successful second day of competition.

The Lady Jaguars, the reigning CESAFI girls’ volleyball champions, continue to demonstrate why they are among the country’s elite youth teams.

The squad, led by head coach Roldan Potot and assistant coach Michelle Simbajon, features standout players such as Mary Anthoneth Cortes, Ann Khelly Bacalso, Rachel Ann Tecson, Alexa Maxine Nuela Lawangon, Juliana Gabales, Julienne Gadingan, Stephanie Gabato, Angel Mae Almonia, Keaiara Rivera, Nicole Limbanganon, Mary Grace Melendres, and Samantha Sagarbarria.

