MAAYOng Pasko in Maayo Hotel

Take delight in the pleasures of the Yuletide season. Make way for a #MAAYOngPasko and celebrate Christmas with your family and friends. Holiday moments deserve a gratifying feast here at Maayo Hotel. Mark your calendars for this season’s good deals!

Starting December 16-30, 2019 guests can enjoy a festive Christmas Lunch and Dinner Buffet with popular Christmas specialty dishes alongside an international buffet spread at Uma Restaurant. Eat to your heart’s content and revel in this wonderful season. This offer is priced at Php 999 net per person inclusive of free-flowing chilled juices and drink. It is available by lunch from 12:00nn to 2:30pm and by dinner from 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day through Maayo Hotel’s Christmas Delights. Savor on an international lunch and dinner buffet spread featuring all-time Noche Buena favorites. Create heart-warming moments as you dine together with your loved ones this holiday season. Christmas Delights is priced at Php 1,100 net per person from December 24-25, 2019 only. It is available by lunch from 12:00nn to 2:30pm and by dinner from 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Feel that Christmas Spirit with a meaningful serenade by a Christmas Choir. Have yourself enjoy the music of the Yuletide season given to us by The Tuners—composed of some alumni from the University of the Visayas Chorale. Hear them sing at Uma this December 16 and 24 at 12:00nn and 6:30pm, respectively.

And finally, meet the merriest man this Christmas. Kids and kids at heart can be merry as they meet and greet Santa Claus at the Maayo Hotel Main Lobby this December 21-24 from 4pm to 8pm only. Little ones can have their photos taken with the jolly old man—for free!

For table reservations and inquiries, call us at (032) 517 0200, email us at

[email protected] or follow us on our social media pages in Facebook and

Instagram @maayohotelcebu.