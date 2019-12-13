GMA reporter Cesar Apolinario passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran GMA Reporter Cesar Apolinario passed away at around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, his wife Ma. Judith has confirmed. He was 46.

Apolinario, also a filmmaker and co-host of GMA News TV’s magazine show I Juander, was diagnosed with lymphoma or cancer of the lymphatic system in August this year. On November 12, he was admitted to a hospital in Fairview, Quezon City due to sepsis and pneumonia.

Several colleagues and friends of the broadcast journalist have condoled with his family. Some of them posted on social media.

Tina Panganiban-Perez

Di ba sabi mo magpapagaling ka? Na balewala yang sakit mo? Sino na magiging kaasaran ko? Sino na makakakalimot mag-abot ng regalo sa inaanak ko?

You lived a good life, @cesarapolinario . Now, rest in peace.

Death isn’t always a sad thing. We are comforted by knowing you are now with God….

Details of his wake will be released soon, according to his family. They also appealed to friends and the public to stop sending financial aid to the journalist’s bank account.

Apolinario’s family, nonetheless, expressed gratitude to the support of friends, colleagues and the public during this difficult time.