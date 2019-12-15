Diocese of Dumaguete to hold benefit concert on Sunday for quake victims in Mindanao

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- The Diocese of Dumaguete is organizing a benefit concert tonight, December 15, to help families affected by recent earthquakes that hit Mindanao.

The concert dubbed as “Sweet December Dream: Tabang sa Mindanao” is spearheaded by DYWC 801 kHz TeleRadyo, the diocese’s broadcast company.

In October, Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, who is also president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), issued an “urgent appeal” for donations for earthquake victims in Mindanao.

Dumaguete City Bishop Julito Cortes immediately respondent to the CBCP’s appeal and called for donations across Siquijor and Negros Oriental. DYWC TeleRadyo also organizing a benefit concert for the earthquake victims.

“It is our chance to help our brothers and sisters (who are) affected by the earthquake in Mindanao. They need all the help they can to start all over,” said Fr. Ramonito Maata, station manager of DYWC TeleRadyo.

Fr. Maata, head of the Diocesan Commission on Social Communications, will also be performing during the concert together Fr. Randy de los Santos of the Our Lady of Pilar Parish in Pamplona who is known as the “New Priest on the block.”

They will be joined by Tawag Ng Tanghalan (TNT) ultimate resbaker Windimae Yntong of Siquijor province and TNT semi-finalists Jophil Cece and John Mark Digamon of Cagayan de Oro and Cebuana Girlie Las Piñas.

Most of the concert’s proceeds will be donated to the Dioceses of Kidapawan and Cotabato that were badly affected by the earthquakes in October. Three major tremors struck Mindanao on Oct. 16, 29, and 31 displacing at least 8,000 people.

The benefit concert will he held at Fr. Louis Chauvet Hall at the St. Paul University Dumaguete. For tickets, please contact 09173356535 or 419-8726. / dcb