Frozen-inspired Christmas presentation spreads good vibes online

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Christmas parties are everywhere!

A lot of raffles, games and prizes and of course, presentations.

And this parody presentation of the famous movie, “Frozen” did not just wow the people during the Christmas party but also took the online world by surprise.

Reggae Mondejar, 25, a team leader in a BPO company in Davao City uploaded the video on his Facebook page on December 7, how he dressed up and performed as Elsa.

Watch here:

“Our account decided to do a variety show competition and the grand prize was worth P5,000. So I decided to do the parody and doing it for the team,” says Mondejar.

In the video, you can see that instead of the snow Mondejar and his team improvised by using snow spray which they bought online and so with the dresses.

“It was literally a fair competition because our boss decided to give each participating team ₱5,000! That was the best Christmas Party for us so far,” adds Mondejar.

The video quickly became an instant hit and as of December 15, it has already reached 54,000 reactions, 58,000 shares and has been viewed 2,200,000 times.

Now, everyone’s waiting for the next Christmas party for your next big performance, Reggs. /dbs