Zero to 1 storm may enter PH this February

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecasts that the country may experience either no tropical cyclones or just one this February.

Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda made the forecast on Saturday morning.

Moreover, the national weather service has not seen any new low-pressure areas (LPA) within or outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) as of February 1.

“Ngayong buwan ng Pebrero, posibleng wala or posible ding mayroon tayong isang bagyo na maaaring mabuo o pumasok sa loob ng ating area of responsibility,” Castañeda said.

(This month of February, it’s possible that none or that we’d have one tropical cyclone that may form or enter our area of responsibility.)

“Ayon sa ating monthly climatology track, itong bagyo na ito ay posibleng lumapit dito sa silangang bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao,” Castañeda noted.

(According to our monthly climatology track, this tropical cyclone may possibly approach the eastern portion of Visayas and Mindanao.)

“Posible rin naman na mag-curve at maging malayo sa anumang bahagi ng ating kalupaan,” she added.

(It’s also possible that it will curve and be far from any part of our landmass.)

If one does form and enter the PAR, it will be locally known as “Auring,” the first in Pagasa’s roster of tropical cyclone names.

