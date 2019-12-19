BREAKING: Andal Ampatuan Jr., kin guilty for Maguindanao massacre of 57 people

Promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre case LIVE: Promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre case | via PTV Posted by INQUIRER.net on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After almost 10 years of trial, the Maguindanao massacre case verdict has been laid down and the Quezon City Regional Trial Court has found Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr., a former Maguindanao town mayor, and other members of the influential clan guilty of the murder of 57 people.

Also found guilty by Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes were: former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) governor Datu Zaldy “Puti” U. Ampatuan, Datu Anwar Ampatuan, Datu Ulo Ampatuan, Datu Ipi Ampatuan,

The court likewise found guilty then-Police Major Sukarno Dicay.