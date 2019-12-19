outbrain

BREAKING: Andal Ampatuan Jr., kin guilty for Maguindanao massacre of 57 people

By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - INQUIRER.net - Inquirer.net | December 19,2019 - 11:58 AM

Promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre case

LIVE: Promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre case | via PTV

Posted by INQUIRER.net on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

 

MANILA, Philippines – After almost 10 years of trial, the Maguindanao massacre case verdict has been laid down and the Quezon City Regional Trial Court has found Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr., a former Maguindanao town mayor, and other members of the influential clan guilty of the murder of 57 people.

Also found guilty by Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes were: former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) governor Datu Zaldy “Puti” U. Ampatuan, Datu Anwar Ampatuan, Datu Ulo Ampatuan, Datu Ipi Ampatuan,

The court likewise found guilty then-Police Major Sukarno Dicay.

 

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.