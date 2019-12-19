BREAKING: Andal Ampatuan Jr., kin guilty for Maguindanao massacre of 57 people
Promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre case
LIVE: Promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre case | via PTV
Posted by INQUIRER.net on Wednesday, December 18, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – After almost 10 years of trial, the Maguindanao massacre case verdict has been laid down and the Quezon City Regional Trial Court has found Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr., a former Maguindanao town mayor, and other members of the influential clan guilty of the murder of 57 people.
Also found guilty by Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes were: former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) governor Datu Zaldy “Puti” U. Ampatuan, Datu Anwar Ampatuan, Datu Ulo Ampatuan, Datu Ipi Ampatuan,
The court likewise found guilty then-Police Major Sukarno Dicay.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.