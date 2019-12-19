Zapatera chief facing preventive suspension: I am innocent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Zapatera Captain Francisco Benedicto is facing preventive suspension by the Cebu City Council for alleged corruption, harassment, illegal termination, and acts prejudicial to the interest of the public service.

“I am facing complaints from the people I terminated … I can assure you that I am innocent,” said Benedicto on his Facebook page a day after the decision of the Cebu City Council.

In a text message to CDN Digital, he said he was waiting for the council’s decision before commenting on the grounds of the case.

In a decision promulgated on Wednesday, December 17, 2019, the city council’s Committee of Three-South composed of Councilors Philip Zafra, Antonio Cuenco, and Donaldo Hontiveros, decided to put Benedicto under preventive suspension pending investigation of the allegations against him.

“After careful perusal of the records, this committee finds the imposition of a preventive suspension proper. From numerous and overwhelming evidence presented, it is patently clear that the requirements under the Local Government Code are met, and that preventive suspension is necessary to ensure that the evidence will not be tampered with, testimonies remain uncorrupted, and a thorough investigation into alleged offenses can be conducted,” said the report of the Committee of Three-South.

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) first accused Benedicto of violating environmental laws for dumping in an empty lot beside the barangay hall, the garbage collected in the barangay.

Benedicto already explained that the lot was used as a “mini transfer station” where the hauling trucks of the city could take the garbage to the Inayawan landfill.

However, a transfer station needs the permission of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Cenro.

Aside from violating environmental laws, Benedicto is also facing complaints for graft and corruption for various cases including allegedly asking the barangay treasurer to release the honoraria of tanods who do not report for duty and not issuing official receipts for rental of the bus and gyms.

The village chief has also allegedly sexually harassed a barangay secretary, allegedly illegally terminated four barangay personnel, allegedlyappointed new personnel without the concurrence of the barangay council, removing the biometrics at the barangay hall to prevent personnel from logging in to report to work, padlocking the barangay hall, and refusal to sign the checks for payment of honoraria.

Benedicto already denied all allegations after he was asked to explain to the council and said in the explanation that the complaint stemmed from terminated employees who felt aggrieved of their termination./dbs