Reasons to go to Whatta Splash this 2020!

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu, are you ready for a big splash this 2020?

Let this party fire up your 2020 as Island Creatives brings you “Whatta Splash!”

Whatta Splash is inspired by Seoul Korea’s world-renowned Waterbomb and Thailand’s Songkran Festival.

Happening on January 11 at the City di Mare Grounds Whatta Splash will surely awaken the party animal in you.

Eager to know why you and your friends should go to Whatta Splash? Worry no more and read on.

First in Cebu— yes! You would not want to miss out on this first of its kind water party in Cebu. If you are looking for a new party experience, THIS IS IT! Don’t look any farther, we have it here in Cebu this January.

Water Pool Games— what’s a water party without a little splash of exciting games, right? We know you are dying to know what the games are, but you’ll have to make your way to Whatta Splash first to know the exciting games! For now, it is an exciting secret. Hint: More than five pool games await you.

Water Gun Battle— time for you and your friends to team up and win exciting prizes if you win this water gun battle! Also, if you think that your team is outnumbered don’t worry you can team up with complete strangers who can then become your friends. Can you see the beauty in that? You get to have fun and meet new people!

Best beats— let’s not forget the second real star of this party (next to the water of course)— music! By the end of all the mayhem partygoers will enjoy a concert from local and national DJs like Renzo Senining, Victor Jao, Gino V, Macy Ho, Cathy Muto Luane and Ron Poe and some other performers and celebrities.

Food stalls— you get to enjoy around 50 food stalls around the area for an entire day of partying. From your favorite milk tea drink down to your favorite snack. You would not go hungry with Whatta Splash.

Gates will be open as early as 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. for you to enjoy.

You can buy your tickets at The Pyramid I.T Park, Macaroon 5 Level 2 in Ayala Center Cebu, Coffee Prince at the Capitol Site and Kelvo Skin Clinic at Ayala Malls Central Bloc.

Tickets are sold for P1,000 for general admission and P1,500 for VIP.

What are you waiting for? Let’s splash our way into 2020 with Whatta Splash!