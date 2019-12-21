IN PHOTOS: Homeless five days before Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was five days before Christmas and the residents of Sitio Lourdes, Barangay Inayawan were looking forward to celebrate the season even with what little they have.
But the anticipation turned to grief when a massive fire destroyed 50 houses of 70 families and displaced more than 300 individuals.
CDN Digital went to Sitio Lourdes and documented the devastation left by the blaze:
Seventy families from Sitio Lourdes, Barangay Inayawan will have to celebrate Christmas without their homes after a massive fire broke Friday afternoon, December 20, 2019. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Authorities estimate damage to property to have reached P100,000. | CDND PHOTO / Delta Letigio
A firefighter uses a flashlight to navigate his way through the darkness. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Fire survivors salvage whatever they can. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
It’s like black hell for these residents the day after the fire. All that’s left are burned wood and remnants of their lives which have been reduced to ashes. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
This resident goes back to his home and checks what he can salvage among the burned items. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
How does it look like up there? Mostly black, according to these two gentlemen. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
These chickens did not survive the fire. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
“How are we going to celebrate Christmas?” This is the question that residents of Sitio Lourdes, Barangay Inayawan ask themselves. |CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Fire survivors are staying at the basketball gym of Barangay Inayawan. Some of them may have to celebrate Christmas here. | CDND PHOTO / Delta Letigio.
