IN PHOTOS: Homeless five days before Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was five days before Christmas and the residents of Sitio Lourdes, Barangay Inayawan were looking forward to celebrate the season even with what little they have.

But the anticipation turned to grief when a massive fire destroyed 50 houses of 70 families and displaced more than 300 individuals.

CDN Digital went to Sitio Lourdes and documented the devastation left by the blaze:

/celr