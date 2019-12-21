A champion’s simple act of paying it forward inspires netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A champion’s act of giving back warms hearts online.

Dyll Roncal of the Southwestern University Phinma Cobras shared on his Facebook account on December 19 a photo of him and some street children having snacks during their visit in Tagoloan town in Misamis Oriental for the Tagoloan Invitational Commercial Basketball League.

“Christmas is fast approaching so for me to make others happy especially kids I brought them to a convenience store after I saw them outside the resto where we had our team dinner. It is my way of sharing the blessings I have received this year, too. There we talked and shared some basketball stuff to them, too,” says Roncal.

In the photo Roncal was joined by Mel, Talolong, and Gires who were all smiles while eating some ice cream.

“I gave them slippers and some clothes the next day and seeing the smiles on their faces felt really nice for me,” adds Roncal.

Roncal ,who plays small forward for the Cobras, says it makes him happy to share the blessings he received this year, one of which was winning the 2019 Cesafi College Basketball Championship.

The photo that Roncal posted earned 422 likes as of December 21.

Netizen Rachel Anne Napoles Llagas commented, “God bless your kind heart!” while William Padin wrote “Nice ka dong! God bless you more.”

A champion’s heart full of gratitude is always something we all should be proud of.

Good job, Dyll for this simple act of paying it forward.