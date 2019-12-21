Traits you should not bring with you to 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This Christmas let’s start anew.

Let’s remove these bad habits that have been with us for the past years.

Need help in knowing what these traits are?

Read on.

I’ll do it later attitude— Do things now if you can. Stop procrastinating and start doing the things you need to do. Stop extending the agony in doing the things that you can even do right there and then.

No to toxic people— yes, let’s start living the new year with great people surrounding us. People, who talk about ideas and dreams and not about other people.

Jealousy— life is not a race, so if you think that you are not yet in a good place in your life don’t worry, you’ll have your turn. Don’t be jealous of others, who are ahead of you in certain aspects, everyone has a different story to tell and everyone has their own pace in life.

Self-doubt— stop believing in others and start believing in yourself! Always put yourself first. Always.

Living unhealthy— start taking care of yourself, especially yourself. Eat healthily, drink a lot of water and most especially start living an active lifestyle.

As we welcome Christmas and the coming new year lets us also strive to turn ourselves into a better version of ourselves. /dbs