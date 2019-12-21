SaveAngkas trends as netizens hit gov’t for biker limit

MANILA, Philippines — The hashtag #SaveAngkas trended Saturday on social media after motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas appealed for public support to help bikers keep their jobs.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced Thursday that the government has extended Angkas’ pilot run for three more months and allowed two new operators to participate.

However, LTFRB gave the three operators an overall allotted cap of 39,000 registered bikers — 10,000 bikers per transport network company (TNC) for Metro Manila and 3,000 bikers per TNC for Metro Cebu.

Angkas, however, lamented that the government’s decision to impose a biker limit would result in the loss of livelihood of about 17,000 Angkas accredited riders.

Filipino netizens showed their sympathy for Angkas bikers and at the same time expressed anger and disappointment at the government’s decision to limit its services.

di ba imbis na ayusin ang public transpo inatake pa ang pinaka-convenient na alternative???? this government is nothing but a circus #SaveAngkas https://t.co/7dcQSmpeOJ — john carlo (@notjcasilom) December 21, 2019

Why is LTFRB cutting the number of Angkas drivers? I don't understand. They've been the best alternative to beat this hell of a traffic, cheaper compared with Grab and taxi. Tapos gan'to? WTF, LTFRB. Ano ba, pro heavy traffic ba kayo? #SaveAngkas https://t.co/CqiOQkHKPx — P X V (@peachwrites) December 21, 2019

Angkas has been the cheapest, safest & most convenient app to beat the hell out of traffic & I don't understand why LTFRB have to actually do this when they can't even provide us an efficient transportation system. Dear LTFRB, pro-traffic mo ghOurL????#SaveAngkas https://t.co/s81hzCz8Zd — 𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗘 (@nicooladelle) December 21, 2019

My uncle’s an Angkas biker. Siya lang breadwinner ng family of four. They have a baby boy and a son about to step into SHS. His family is among 17,000 Filipino families who will be affected if LTFRB pushes through with removing 20,000 bikers from employment. #SaveAngkas https://t.co/HTuSk5iXcT — hirang (@nat0m1e) December 21, 2019

Senator Grace Poe, chair of the Senate committee on public services, has already questioned LTFRB’s move to limit motorcycle taxis plying in Metro Manila and Cebu.

“Ano ang batayan ng 30,000 bikers cap para sa Metro Manila at 9,000 para sa Cebu, na hahatiin nang pantay-pantay sa tatlong operator? Paano ang kasalukuyan nang bikers na lagpas sa alokasyon ng kanilang kumpanya?” Poe asked.

(What is the basis of the 30,000 bikers cap for Metro Manila and 9,000 for Cebu, which will be divided equally among the three operators? What will happen to bikers whose company already exceeded the set allocation?)

“Higit sa lahat, ito ba ang tamang oras para sa implementasyon nito kung kailan magpa-Pasko at pahirapan ang pagbu-book ng sasakyan ang mga pasahero? Ano ang gagawin natin sa diumano’y 17,000 bikers na mawawalan ng akreditasyon?” she added.

(More importantly, is this the right time for its implementation when Christmas is approaching and the passengers are having a hard time booking a car? What do we do with the 17,000 bikers who will lose their accreditation?)

