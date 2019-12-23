Typhoon Ursula may intensify to severe tropical storm before landfall in E. Samar – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A stronger Tropical Storm Ursula may traverse through the Visayas islands between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

In its 8 a.m. weather advisory on Monday, December 23, the state weather bureau said that Ursula may gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm before it makes its first landfall in Eastern Samar on Tuesday.

Evangeline Tolentino, a weather specialist at the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said Cebu may be placed under Storm Signal no. 2 due to the effects of the weather disturbance.

Pagasa said moderate to heavy rains may be experienced in the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Romblon between December 24 and 25.

TS Ursula entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) around 5 a.m. on Monday and is expected to stay inside PAR until December 28. It is currently located around 900 kilometers (km) East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

TS Ursula travels west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (kph) with sustained winds of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

A tropical storm warning signal has already been hoisted over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands and insular municipalities of Surigao del Norte.

Pagasa urged the local disaster management offices to brace for the effects of Ursula and take precautionary measures especially in hazards-prone areas like uplands and near river banks. / dcb