Signal No. 1 up over northern, central Cebu as TS Ursula intensifies

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — While the skies of Cebu have remained clear, Cebuanos are urged to already prepare for the effects of Tropical Storm Ursula.

As of 11 a.m., the northern and central parts of Cebu province have been placed under Tropical Storm Warning Signal No. 1 along with towns in northeastern Bohol, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Biliran, Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7), said all vessel trips that are coming from and area headed to areas placed under the storm signal has been cancelled.

In Luzon, Sorsogon and Masbale including Ticao Island are also under signal number 1 as well as Dinagat Island and Surigao del Norte and Siargao Island in Mindanao.

Tropical Storm Ursula is forecast to develop into a severe tropical storm before in makes first landfall in the vicinity of eastern Samar on December 24.

Ursula is currently at 790 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is moving west northwest at 30 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph. / elb