A salute to the unsung heroes of the Christmas season

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Most of us were busy preparing for Noche Buena on Tuesday night, December 24, 2019.

But little did we know that while we were busy running around inside our homes to make everything picture perfect for Christmas, there were those who were spending Christmas at work.

Let’s have a quick rundown of the unsung heroes who sacrificed spending Christmas eve with the family for public service.

Drivers

We would not make it in time if it wasn’t for them. They take us from one place to another, not knowing if they, too, can make it in time to celebrate with their families. For braving the traffic and the distance, thank you!

Medical professionals

These professionals stay long hours inside the hospitals and are on standby just to make sure all sick people are attended to, especially during Christmas. All your efforts are well appreciated.

Policemen and firefighters

We know that we are safe because of these people. They give us this different kind of security. Keeping an eye that our celebrations would be nothing but safe and fun for everyone.

Journalists/mediamen

Giving you real-time updates around the metro, journalists stay up and on the field when everyone’s celebrating. From covering the dawn masses down to situationer reports in important events, they are there to keep you updated for the holidays.

Pilots and seafarers

These are the professionals who make sure those going home for the holidays get to their destinations safely. And that’s in exchange for quality time with their families. Worth mentioning is also the crew of either a plane or a ship, who also work hand in hand in ensuring the safety of the passengers.

CDN Digital would like to thank you for all your sacrifices and for your dedication to keeping on doing your job even during the holidays.

These are only some of those who sacrificed family time for their jobs. If we missed others, please know that we appreciate all your efforts too. You may comment below to let us know.

Merry Christmas! /bmjo