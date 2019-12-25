CCPO: ‘Generally peaceful’ Christmas celebration in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There was a threat of disorder and damage as Cebu Cebu City was placed under storm signal number 2 on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Despite the presence Typhoon Ursula, which resulted to a power interruption, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations were harmonious and free from disturbance.

There were also no arrests of illegal firecracker vendors, according to Police Colonel Geovanie Maines, acting chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO),

Maines said Christmas celebration in Cebu is “generally peaceful” starting with the first day of Misa de Gallo on December 16 to Christmas Day, December 25.

In a phone interview, Maines said the dawn Masses went on without major incidents.

He said the crowds were not unruly, which kept everyone safe from harm.

He said the public has been cooperative with the police’s call for safety especiay in making sure that their belongings are secure and that their houses are properly locked when they leave for the holidays.

Maines also reported that the police force did not confiscate any prohibited firecrackers from accredited vendors.

Since December 22, Sunday, Maines said the police force went around different areas to also crackdown on the presence of illegal firecracker vendors.

Maines said they were no illegal firecracker vendors in sight.

To make sure that there are no injuries, Maines reiterated his call to public to refrain from using firecrackers in the upcoming New Year celebration.

“We hope the Cebu City constituents will be as cooperative in the New Year as they were this Christmas,” he said. / celr