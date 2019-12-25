Police still looking for 2 CICL who escaped Operation Second Chance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are still in search for two children in conflict with the law (CICL) who escaped from Operation Second Chance on December 22.

The two minors escaped the facility in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City with four other CICLS three days before Christmas Day.

Police Colonel Geovanie Maines, the acting chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), has directed the Guadalupe Police to be on the lookout for the two minors and coordinate with their parents for their return.

Maines reminded the parents to bring the children back to the facility should the minors go home to them.

He said parents will face charges on negligence if they fail to take the children back to Operation Second Chance.

“Ang sa atin lang, pag bumalik yung bata sa kanila, ibalik nila sa Second Chance. Babalik kasi talaga yung mga bata sa magulang nila,” said Maines.

(We hope the parents will return the children to Operation Second Chance. We expect the kids to always go back to their parents.)

The four CICL, who escaped on December 22, returned to the facility on December 23.

They said just want to spend Christmas with their families.

This is not the first time this year for Operation Second Chance to encounter CICL who escaped the facility.

On October 4, 2019, 11 minors, all of whom involved in illegal drugs-related cases, escaped from the facility in Barangay Kalunasan.

/ celr