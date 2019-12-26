IN PHOTOS: Christmas Day at typhoon-hit Daanbantayan town

DAANBANTAYAN, Cebu — It could have been a joyful Christmas celebration for the people of this town.
But it was not meant to be as Daanbantayan was placed under storm signal number 3 on Christmas Eve, December 24.
The heavy rain and strong wind brought by Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) destroyed houses and government structures leaving Christmas Day, December 25, with many uprooted trees and roofless houses.
A Christmas tree made of recycled materials falls in front of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Shrine. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Bananas and papaya plants succumb to strong winds and heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Ursula. | CDN PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
This man checks the extent of the damage after the typhoon. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Christmas decorations are all over the place after Typhoon Ursula hit Barangay Poblacion in Daanbantayan town. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
This boat is partially destroyed by strong waves and winds. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
At the Maya Park Homes, roofs of the supposedly disaster-resilient homes are blown away by strong winds. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Even the municipal cultural center is not spared from the damage. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
The ceiling of the pilgrim chapel, located just beside the Santa Rosa de Lima Parish church, collapses as Typhoon Ursula hit the northern Cebu Cebu town on December 24. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
But Christmas continues for these children as they played in the fields surrounded by fallen trees in Barangay Maya, Daanbantayan town. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
