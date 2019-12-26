IN PHOTOS: Christmas Day at typhoon-hit Daanbantayan town

DAANBANTAYAN, Cebu — It could have been a joyful Christmas celebration for the people of this town.

But it was not meant to be as Daanbantayan was placed under storm signal number 3 on Christmas Eve, December 24.

The heavy rain and strong wind brought by Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) destroyed houses and government structures leaving Christmas Day, December 25, with many uprooted trees and roofless houses.

