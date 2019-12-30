Of local Filipino traditions and the New Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines— New Year is not just a simple celebration for us Filipinos.

Filipino traditions are always present in every celebration most especially in welcoming the new year.

These traditions or practices complete the feeling of welcoming another year and sometimes would bring nostalgic feelings as well.

Let us see if these practices are also done in your homes:

12 round fruits— this brings luck and prosperity for the year as what old folks would say. And since then, it has always been present on our tables during New Year’s dinner.

Jumping up and down— if you want to grow an inch or inches taller for the next year, then jump your heart out. Well, this is a practice that some believed in or hoped to solve their height dilemma. But other than that, this is also such a fun way of welcoming the year — jumping up and down in happiness and excitement to welcome a new year

Wearing of bright colored clothes or with polka dots— polka dots signify prosperity and money, and so we wear them for luck in the new year. For bright-colored clothes, this is believed to bring joy and sunshine throughout the year.

Making loud noises— this practice is to drive away the bad spirits that we believe to have been lurking in our homes. This is our way of welcoming new and fresh vibes in our homes.

Open all doors, windows and turn lights on — welcoming a new year means welcoming good fortune for a new year. Welcome a new year with open arms by opening everything that can be opened in our homes.

New Year traditions may vary in every household because some families may have their own traditions, but whatever our different traditions will be, they are sure to make us extra happy in welcoming the year 2020. /dbs