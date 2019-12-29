Singapore road crash kills 2, injures 4 others

SINGAPORE – Two female pedestrians were killed and four others were left injured after a car crashed onto a side road at Lucky Plaza in Singapore on Sunday (Dec. 29) afternoon.

The Straits Times understands that all six are Filipinas. (INQUIRER.net could not independently confirm this detail.)

Several eyewitnesses told ST that the car had crashed through a metal railing and landed on the side road next to the mall, hitting several people in the process.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted at 4:58 pm to an accident involving a car and six female pedestrians, aged between 29 and 43, along Orchard Road.

“Two pedestrians, aged 29 and 35, were unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where they later died from their injuries. Four pedestrians, aged 30 to 43, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

“The 64-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. Police investigations are ongoing.”

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said it received a call at about 5 pm requesting assistance at 304 Orchard Road, and dispatched five ambulances.

It said six casualties were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, with four of them suffering serious injuries.

Photos circulated online earlier in the day show a black car on a side road next to the mall, with at least two individuals lying nearby. A person appears to be pinned under the vehicle.

According to a video online, a stretch of the metal railing above the side road looks severely damaged.

It also shows a number of people looking injured and receiving help from others at different spots around the area.

Lucky Plaza mall is known to be popular with foreign workers, especially foreign domestic workers from the Philippines.

Domestic helpers Rosemarie Reyes, 41, and Liza Niez, 47, were having a gathering across the road from where the accident took place.

They said the injured were fellow Filipino workers who were having a picnic beside the railing when they were hit by the car.

One of them was trapped under the vehicle. A group of bystanders lifted the vehicle to rescue her, said Ms Reyes.

“I heard loud screams when the accident happened, and we were all scared. Everyone ran over and some rushed to help, including giving CPR,” she added.

This is a developing story.