CPP-NPA-NDF aborts Surigao plenum amid heavy military presence in the area

SURIGAO DEL SUR — Communist rebels set to hold a plenum tonight, Sunday, December 29, in the town of Bacuag of Surigao del Sur decided to abort the gathering of its top leaders following reports that government troops have also descended in the town.

Ka Oto, spokesperson of New People’s Army (NPA) Front 16, informed reporters invited to cover the plenum that they could no longer proceed since Army soldiers have swarmed the town.

He advised reporters who were about to cover the event not to proceed and turn back.

“Its no longer safe for you to come here,” Ka Oto said in a message to reporters gathered outside of the town.

Around 15 reporters from Cagayan De Oro, iIligan and Davao cities were on the way to Bacuag to cover the NPA plenum, taking advantage of the ceasefire between the government and Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army- National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

The journalists, on board three vans, received the message from Ka Oto not to proceed to the area sometime around 7 p.m., saying that soldiers began arriving in the town earlier in the afternoon of Sunday and have “cordoned” the area where the rebels were supposed to hold their plenum.

The journalists decided to head back to Butuan City.

Ka Oto, in his message, said all their non-media “visitors” have also been warned of the dangerous situation in Bacuag town where rebels and soldiers are on a “stand-off.” Ka Oto did not elaborate.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines earlier warned local government units not to host any activity related to the 51s founding anniversary of the CPP on December 26. /elb