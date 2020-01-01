Man survives shooting incident in Cordova

CORDOVA, Cebu —A 25-year old man landed in a hospital after he was shot by a still unidentified man riding a motorcycle in Cordova town on Tuesday afternoon, December 31, 2019.

The victim was identified as Angelito Pogoy, residing at Sitio Kamino in Barangay Gabi, Cordova town.

Initial investigation conducted by Patrolman Alvic Salimbot, the investigator-on-case, revealed that while the victim was attending to his fighting cocks, an unidentified man wearing a full-face helmet driving a motorcycle arrived. The man approached the victim and shot him then immediately sped off.

The victim was hit in his right arm.

Pogoy could not identify who the suspect was and didn’t know of any person who had a grudge against him.

Pogoy was brought to a hospital in Lapu-Lapu City while police continue to work on determining the identity of the suspect and the motive of the attack. /bmjo