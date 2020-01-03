Siaton explains why DOLE-7 has two assistant regional directors

Cebu City, Philippines—The regional director of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) admits that the agency have two assistant regional director (ARD) for the first time.

Regional director Salome Siaton revealed that Lilia Estillore and lawyer Roy Buenafe are both holding the position of ARD in DOLE-7.

Siaton, however, clarified that there’s no conflict on their job, since they are holding different assignments.

“One ARD (Buenafe) will be taking charge of the three provinces of Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor, while another ARD (Estillore) will be taking charge of the tri-city which is Lapu-lapu, Cebu City, likewise Mandaue. And also the provinces of the whole of Cebu,” Siaton said.

Aside from this, they will also take charge of the agency’s bids and awards committee (BAC), selection board and in the planning process in the field offices of DOLE-7.

The presence of two ARDs in DOLE-7 has created confusion among the agency’s employees but Siaton explained that this isn’t something new.

“Because generally, isa lang. But sa NCR (National Capital Region), tatlo nga sila doon. So sa Cebu, dalawa,” she added.

She added that the decision to have two ARDs in the region was patterned after NCR due to the volume of works and magnitude of establishments in the region, and other considerations on socio-economic indicators.

“Of course people will (be asking), especially our staff, bakit dalawa? Yung sagot diyan kasi interest of service,” she said.

She added that Estillore assumed office on March 4, 2019 while Buenafe was appointed in August 2019. /bmjo