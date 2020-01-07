SWU-Phinma coach Mike Reyes wants team to continue learning

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As the 2019 Cesafi men’s basketball champions Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras start their preparations for the upcoming Philippine Collegiate Champions League this February in Davao City, head coach Mike Reyes wants one thing from the team.

The champion coach said he isn’t focusing on the wins in the tournament but rather what his players can learn out of the experience playing against champions of other collegiate leagues in the country.

“All I ask the team is continue learning for us to be able to compete wherever we play,” Reyes told CDN Digital.

The champions league will happen on February 16-20 in Davao for the qualifiers. Those who make it through the qualifiers will advance to the finals on February 22-24.

Reyes said the team is coming off the holiday break and is having its first practice on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

He told CDN Digital that the team’s lineup will be intact for the upcoming tournament.

The Cobras were set to face the UAAP’s University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroon in a friendly match in Iloilo on February 23-24, 2019 but had to cancel it due to the PCCL. /bmjo