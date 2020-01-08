Pinoy celebrities turn into favorite subject for memes in the online world

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you seen some strange developments on Facebook lately?

Everyone’s favorite social media portal has turned into a meme world with netizens turning Filipino celebrities into somebody else.

If you noticed, Facebook has been flooded with the faces of famous celebrities stamped in the body of a different cartoon character or brand.

Here are some of the more famous memes on fb:

Here, Filipino celebrity hunk Jericho Rosales was turned into an entire ecosystem himself. Everyone fondly calls Rosales by his nickname, Echo, hence this meme.



Winnie the Pooh bear becomes Winnie the Tulpooh as a tribute to the feisty radio and television anchor who talks tough against shenanigans on his high-rating show Isumbong Mo Kay Tulfo.

Money Heist, one of the most talked-about series on Netflix, may one day have the Pambansang Kamao playing a cameo role provided there’s a slight change in the original title. Is Manny Pacquiao taking a bite or will the boxing champ unleash an uppercut instead?

Even Piolo Pascual, considered the most accomplished actor of his generation, was not spared by some netizens’ playful imagination as the good-looking thespian was transformed into your favorite household pet, Piolo Askal.

Dingdong Dantes, GMA network’s resident hunk, also joined the meme frenzy by tweeting this meme showing himself finishing well ahead of the pack in what looked like a difficult exam with the tag, “And the winner is….Dingdong Donetest!

The funny memes can go on and on given the Pinoy’s knack for creative hilarity. So don’t be left behind, join the fun and show us a funny meme of yourself. /rcg