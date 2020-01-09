First-of-a-kind music festival in Cebu

January 10, 2020 (Cebu City, PHILIPPINES)—The Baladhay Music Festival, the first music festival of its calibre on this side of the globe, is bringing a stellar line up of international DJs and local artists to play on January 17, Sinulog weekend.

Spanish house and electro house DJ and producer Danny Avila, British DJ and record producer D.O.D., America EDM DJ Makasi, and Dutch DJ and record producer duo Blasterjaxx headline the festival.

Top Manila bands including the timeless electronic rock band Sandwich and Pedicab, and hit band IV of Spades, are billed with homegrown Cebuano artists Victor Jao, Gino V, Budoy, Intertwined, Mandaue Nights, Sepia Times, and Route 83.

Baladhay brings top-rate production and technical values to the fore. Aside from an impressive of talents, Baladhay presents other aspects such as food, drinks, and other lively activities on a grander scale.

This premier event comes from the producers of Binibining Cebu and Visayan Music Awards, the Sacred Heart School for Boys Batch 1985 Foundation, Inc.

The event is named after Baladhay, the adviser of Rajah Humabon who invented the famous Sinulog dance of ‘two steps forward, once step back’ after he was miraculously healed from severe illness by Señor Sto. Niño.

Baladhay Music Festival is set on January 17, 2020, Friday at City Di Mare at the South Reclamation Properties. Doors open at 4:00 PM.

Tickets are available at the Binibining Cebu office located at the Greenery building and the official website www.baladhay.com. Prices range from P1,500 for general admission to P75,000 for exclusive Morals and Malice VIP tables good for 10 people. Standing VIP tickets are priced at P2,500, while standard VIP tables are sold at P50,000.

For more information on Baladhay Music Festival, visit www.baladhay.com or like them on Facebook @BaladhayMusicFestival.