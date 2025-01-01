Dancesport judges in Dapitan steal show with samba performance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When you ask dancers to perform, they better be ready for a performance that will make heads turn and the audience up on their feet.

This is what happened during the JRMS University Week 2024 in Dapitan City, when two of the dancesport judges took the stage and showed the spectators and contestants how it is done and why they deserved to seated among the judges.

Netizen Sunny Enerlan Campomanes, uploaded on his Facebook account on December 20, 2024 a short video reel of Nicole and Mark, both judges of the dancesport competition, as they dance Brazil’s famous samba.

In an online interview with Campomanes, he told CDN Digital that everyone was surprised when the two took the center stage.

“Everyone [was] shocked and amazed with their performance,” he said.

In the comment section, netizens were very quick to give their praises to the duo, who did not just dance, but gave everyone the best kind of performance to fill in the lull time during the program.

One netizen commented, “very synchronized! Unta mabalik mga competition sa dancesports “

Another netizen kept it simple by just commenting, “Galing!”

The video uploaded by Campomanes has so far been shared at least 2,100 times.

Moments like these remind us of the magic that happens when passion meets talent.

Nicole and Mark didn’t just step in to fill time, but they also lit up the stage, turning an ordinary pause into an unforgettable highlight.

So, whether you’re a dancer or simply someone who loves to groove, let this serve as a reminder to keep moving and shining. After all, life becomes so much better when you dance!