LOOK: Lizzo helps pack goods for Australia bushfire victims

Singer-songwriter Lizzo took some time off from her performances in Australia to pack goods for those affected by the ongoing bushfires in the country.

The American artist performed at the iconic Sydney Opera House earlier this week, as seen in her Instagram post last Tuesday, Jan. 7. The next morning, Lizzo spent the day volunteering at the Victoria warehouse of Foodbank Australia, a hunger-relief organization.

“Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past [six] days,” the group said in its Facebook post on Jan. 8.

Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been… Posted by Foodbank Australia on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

“What a [star] she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions,” Foodbank Australia added. “Thank you for the support.”

The singer wore a bright-orange vest and blue gloves as she helped pack goods into boxes for those hit by the bushfires, as seen in photos the organization posted.

Lizzo also called the volunteers “heroes” and thanked them for volunteering their time, energy and their hearts for the victims. The group uploaded a clip of the moment on its Instagram page yesterday, Jan. 9.

The hunger-relief organization later shared a link where others can join the artist help the bushfire victims by donating money. Aside from Lizzo, fellow celebrities Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have extended help to Australia by recently donating $500,000 to local fire services.

In light of the ongoing bushfires, the country’s Prime Minister has called upon 3,000 military reserve forces to help with the crisis, citing that strong winds and high temperatures may bring the flames to more populated areas in Australia. /ra