2 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – Mindanao and some areas in Northern Luzon will experience rains due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and northeast monsoon, the weather bureau said Monday, November 25, 2024.

The ITCZ affecting Mindanao will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms while the northeast monsoon will make its presence felt in extreme Northern Luzon causing rains across Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao.

Those areas could experience moderate to heavy rains that could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) advised.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough seas, while the rest will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast over the rest of the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecaster Daniel Villamil said no low pressure area was monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

No tropical cyclone is expected to develop in the next few days, he said.

