City mayors throw support behind PBBM, First Family

BACOLOD CITY–The 149-member League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) has thrown support behind President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the First Family following the threats and verbal attacks of Vice President Sara Duterte against the Chief Executive and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos over the weekend.

“The League of Cities stands in steadfast support of President Marcos and his administration, and we call on all leaders to prioritize the welfare of our citizens over personal disputes,” the LCP said in a statement on Sunday signed by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, acting national president, and Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, national chairman.

The city mayors added that they “categorically condemn any conduct or actions that threaten the stability of the duly constituted government led by Marcos.”

Calling Duterte’s outburst “both unbecoming of her office and reckless,” the LCP said, “such recklessness endangers not only the safety of our leaders but also the peace and security of the entire Filipino.”

“Any suggestion or statement that the Vice President would be harmed and the heinous instruction of retaliation to, in turn, harm the President, the First Lady, the Speaker of the House, or any key government official is deeply irresponsible and a grave threat to our democracy and the rule of law,” they added.

The LCP noted that the use of public funds by the Office of the Vice President “must be addressed in a manner befitting the gravity of public trust, not through accusations, name-calling, or divisive conduct.”

“We, the 149 members of the LCP, demand an immediate cessation of all inflammatory rhetoric and personal attacks,” the city mayors said as they “urge all parties involved to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and respect, particularly among our government officials, who represent the Filipino people.”

The LCP further said they express “unwavering support and prayers for the safety and protection of every public official, and most especially the First Family.”

“Any threats to their security will be met with the full force of the law. The League of Cities will not tolerate acts or rhetoric that sow division, incite violence, or undermine the sanctity of public service,” the city mayors said.

