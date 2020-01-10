PresyoMerkado: Litob
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Gusto mo mag seafoods karong adlawng Sabado?
Suwayi ang litob, usa ka klase sa kinhason nga kinaham sa mga Cebuano ug Boholano. Mapalit kini sa tag P130 to P150 ang kilo sa Carbon Public Market.
According to Binisaya.Com, litob is referred to as blood clam in English. It is a marine or freshwater mollusk that has a soft body, platelike gills and enclosed in two shells hinged together.
Unsa pay inyong gipaabot? Mangumpra na ta! / dcb
