IN PHOTOS: The colors of the Sinulog 2020 opening salvo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The streets of downtown Cebu City were filled with dancers from the different schools in Cebu, as contingents danced their way from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño to the Cebu City Sports Center for the launching of Sinulog Festival 2020 on Friday, January 10.

The parade teased what we would eventually see during the Sinulog Festival grand parade on January 19, with street dancers dedicating their performances to the Señor Santo Niño.

Here are some photos: