IN PHOTOS: The colors of the Sinulog 2020 opening salvo

The contingent from the Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology dance their way to the Cebu City Sports Center during the launching of of Sinulog 2020. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Vincent Francisco
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The streets of downtown Cebu City were filled with dancers from the different schools in Cebu, as contingents danced their way from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño to the Cebu City Sports Center for the launching of Sinulog Festival 2020 on Friday, January 10.
The parade teased what we would eventually see during the Sinulog Festival grand parade on January 19, with street dancers dedicating their performances to the Señor Santo Niño.
Here are some photos:
The stage at the Cebu City Sports Center ready for the opening salvo of Sinulog 2020 in the afternoon of Jan. 10, 2020. | Gerard Francisco
Members of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines carry the flags towards the venue| Gerard Francisco
Children from Barangays Sto. Niño, Mabolo and Ermita perform their rendition of the Sinulog dance as the Sinulog sa Palaboy contingent| Gerard Francisco
A spectator takes a selfie with one of the lead dancers of the University of San Jose-Recoletos | Gerard Francisco
This lead dancer guides her backup performers as they dance along Osmeña Boulevard | Gerard Francisco
The Cebu Aeronautical Technical School (CATS) contingent performing along Osmeña Boulevard during the launching of Sinulog 2020 on Jan. 10, 2020 | Gerard Francisco
These lead dancers showed off their skills in their contingents’ street dance | Gerard Francisco
The winners of Binibining Cebu 2018 were also seen during the parade | Gerard Francisco
Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella leads the parade | Gerard Francisco
The contingents perform dances inspired by the mysteries of the rosary | Gerard Francisco
