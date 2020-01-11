CCTO clamps, tows 80 vehicles ‘illegally’ parked near the Basilica

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Park only at the designated parking areas.

This was the reminder of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to devotees who are planning to visit the Basilica to avoid from having their vehicles clamped or towed and later on pay the corresponding fines.

Designated parking areas are located at the Compania Martima grounds located across the City Hall executive building and near the Post Office building at the Plaza Independencia.

An option is to take public transportation to the Basilica, says a CCTO advisory that was posted on their official Facebook page.

The CCTO advisory said that their traffic personnel already clamped around 80 vehicles that were illegally parked on roads located close to the Basilica since the start of the Novena Masses for the Señor Sto. Niño on January 9, 2020. Most of these vehicles were cited for “night illegal parking.”

About 37 motorcycles were towed from sidewalks in the area for illegal parking on Friday morning, Jan. 10.

“Awhag namo sa mga motorista dili mag pataka og parking sa sidewalk aron maagian pud ang sidewalk og hapsay ang pag lakaw sa atong mga kaigsu-onan nga manimbahay,” says the CCTO advisory.

(We are asking the motorists to refrain from parking on the sidewalks so that these areas will remain orderly for the use of pedestrians who are on their way to hear Mass.)