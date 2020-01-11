Businessman and cohort nabbed with P104,000 ‘shabu’ in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A businessman and his cohort were nabbed by police in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, Mandaue City past 2 a.m. today January 11, 2020.

Police identified the businessman as Rajhnie Go, 33, a resident of the same barangay, and his alleged cohort as Kennedy Caros, 19, residing in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Police recovered 15 grams of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P104,000 from the suspects, said a report released by the City Intelligence Branch of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO-CIB) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol.

Go was considered a High Value Target (HVT) considering the volume of alleged illegal drug found in his possession, said Oriol.

Oriol said that Go, who allegedly belongs to a family that owns commercial buildings Mandaue City, had been under police watch for his alleged involvement in the drug trade but it was difficult to catch him until police had established a communication with him that led to the drug bust.

The two men are currently detained at MCPO holding cell pending the filing of charges against them, he added./elb