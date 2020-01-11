Cesafi futsal tournament kicks off on Jan. 25 with teams playing in 2 divisions

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) futsal tournament will already have secondary and college divisions on its third year of undertaking.

This was revealed by Cesafi futsal tournament manager Francis Ramirez, who added that the futsal tournament, which is the last sporting event of the Cesafi Season 19 will kickoff on January 25, 2020 at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym.

“We will now have two divisions because the Cesafi member schools can now provide the teams,” said Ramirez.

The two previous editions of the Cesafi futsal tournaments had open divisions.

But just like the two editions, this year’s futsal tournament will still be exclusively for girls only.

According to Ramirez, games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays with each team playing one game in the morning and a second one in the afternoon.

For the secondary division, schools that have confirmed to compete are USC, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R), Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

Seeing action in the college division are USC, USJ-R and SWU-Phinma.

Teams in the secondary division will play in a single round robin format while the collegiate teams will follow a double round robin elimination.

Since the tournament follows the league type format, the team with the most number of wins will take the title. / dcb