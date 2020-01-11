Carcar City’s winning edge: ‘High energy’ and unison in performance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Displaying ‘high energy’ and unison in performance.

The judges for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020 cited these as the attributes that paved the way for Carcar City Division to be declared as the champion of the competition.

In a post-competition meeting held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), the panel of judges, chaired by Jossie Guillen, agreed that the contingent from Carcar City showed liveliness and unison during their performance.

“The dancers, they showed very high energy and unison in their performance. From there, in terms of performance, we saw how there’s a lot of skills put to it. And over-all, it was very good,” she added.

A total of six contingents joined in the competition which, aside from Carcar City Division, included participants from the cities of Bogo, Talisay, Lapu-Lapu and Toledo and the town of Ginatilan. The competition on Saturday, January 11, kicked off with a parade that started from the Capitol and traversed the Osmeña Boulevard before concluding with the Ritual Showdown at CCSC.

During the meeting, the judges also provided reminders and tips for the contingents in future contests.

These include their reminders for the competing groups to – as much as possible – tone down the use of humongous props. The set of judges for the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020, chaired by Jossie Guillen, agreed that choreographers and set designers should make sure the performers will not be overpowered by the props surrounding them.

Guillen also pointed out the need for contestants to “add more dynamics and drama” to their respective performances if it meant leaving a remarkable impression to the audience.

“What we observed is that there is lack in terms of dynamics. Let’s add drama to our performances especially when we finally present the theme itself. Add more dynamics and drama to it. It (Sinulog sa Lalawigan) lacks drama to highlight specifically the goal which is to show our veneration to the Señor Sto. Niño,” Guillen said. /elb