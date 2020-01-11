Mountain brgy residents in Cebu City turn over 179 loose guns, grenades, ammo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 179 loose firearms, explosives and ammunition were turned over from residents of Cebu City’s mountain barangays on January 9 and 10, 2020.

Police Lieutenant Randy Korret, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) chief, said identified individuals voluntarily surrendered their illegal firearms to police.

These barangays are Adlaon, Bonbon, Sudlon I, Sudlon II, Tabunan, Taptap, Tagba-o, Guba, and Sirao.

Korret said they were intensifying their operations against illegal firearms because of the Sinulog 2020 celebration where a gun ban was being implemented starting Thursday, January 9, until Monday, January 20.

“It is a proactive measure in anticipation of the peaceful celebration of Sinulog festivities,” said Korret.

The firearms that were turned over and confiscated included four .30 caliber bolt action sniper rifle; 17 .38 caliber revolvers; a 5.56 Frontier revolver; 2 .22 rifles; 3 .22 revolver; 2 5.56 mm bolt action sniper rifle; three KG9 submachine guns; an improvised .357 rifle; 4 .357 revolvers; 6 .45 caliber revolvers; a .40 caliber pistol; an improvised 12 GA shotgun; an Ingram submachine gun; a .30 cailber revolver; a .22 pistol; and an M2 US Caliber 30 Carbine rifle.

Two MK2 fragmentation grenades and a rifle grenade were also voluntarily surrendered.

They also confiscated 130 assorted magazines and ammunition.

In previous reports, Korret said they had set a quota of 500 loose firearms to be recovered within six months and to recover all 25,000 loose firearms in Cebu City.

Korret said they still had a long way to go to achieve their target of collecting all unlicensed firearms around Cebu City, which would be reason enough to continue their relentless operations./dbs