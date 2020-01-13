Basilica to use fireworks funds to buy relief goods instead

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Instead of “burning” money for fireworks, the administration of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño said they would rather spend their resources to help those who are in dire need.

Rev. Fr. Pacifico Nohara Jr., rector of the Basilica, said they have chosen to forego the fireworks display in the closing of the Fiesta Señor this year to instead use the funds to purchase relief goods for the victims of Typhoon Ursula in Kinatarcan Island.

“Although nindot unta kaayo pagpasidungog kang Señor Santo Niño ug duna poy mga tawo nga gusto usab nga motan-aw niini, pero para namo, murag sayang kaayo nga ang kwarta ato lang pabuthon, ato lang sunogon where in fact, dayag kaayo nga daghan nga mga kaigsuonan nato nga nagkinahanglan,” Fr. Nohara said on Monday, January 13.

Nohara said the priests and personnel from the Basilica will personally deliver the relief items to Kinatarcan Island which is one of the severely damaged parts of northern Cebu during the wrath of Typhoon Ursula on Christmas eve of 2019.

The priest, however, refused to bare the amount supposedly allocated for the fireworks.

Nohara said they will use the funds to buy sacks of rice and other food supplies for Kinatarcan. He said they have yet to arrange with the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas regarding the schedule of the delivery of the relief items since the Basilica will be requesting the Coast Guard’s to assist them in bringing the food supplies to the affected people.

“Para ang atong mga kaigsuonan nga naigo sa bagyo makafeel sila sa tabang ni Señor Santo NIño. Bisan pa man sa katalagman, makafeel sila sa gugma ug panabang ni Sr. Santo Niño maabot gihapon kanila,” Nohara said.

(This is so our brothers and sisters who have been affected by the typhoon would feel that the help of Señor Santo Niño is with them despite the calamity.)

This is the third consecutive year that the Basilica opted not to have a fireworks display for the culmination of the festivities for the Fiesta Señor.

“In 2018, ang budget nga allocated unta para sa fireworks among gihataw para sa Marawi. In 2019, nabahin-bahin kini sa Leyte ug sa Mindanano,” Nohara said. /rcg