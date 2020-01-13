P1M worth of property destroyed after fire razes 60 houses in Barrio Luz

By: Alven Marie Timtim and Paul Lauro January 14,2020 - 03:03 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A late evening fire destroyed at least 60 houses in a residential area in Sitio Santo Niño 3, Barangay Barrio Luz, Cebu City on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Fire Officer 2 Fulbert Navarro of the Cebu City Fire Department estimated the damage to property at P1,000,000.

Navarro said that fire, which was reported at 8:13 p.m. allegedly started on the third floor of the three-story house allegedly owned by Mary Ann Lapiz.

Navarro said that the house was made of light materials and when it caught fire, it spread quickly and razed at least 60 houses in the sitio.

He said that they were still investigating the cause of the fire but they received reports that a utility post wirings allegedly sparked before the fire started.

Firefighters battled the fire, which reached the fourth fire alarm at around 8:31 p.m., and it was declared under control at 9:53 p.m.

The Cebu City Fire Department declared fire out in the area at 11:20 p.m.

No one was reported injured in the three hour fire.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella arrived in the barangay’s gymnasium where some of the affected residents have gathered.

Labella assured the fire victims of free meals for the next three days and monetary aid when they would have processed the necessary documents.

“Wala man niy problema kay they are legitimate and bonafide residents,” said Labella./dbs